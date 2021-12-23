A family outing at East Frankfort Park inspired plans for the city's newest manufacturing facility.
“Actually, I was going over to East Frankfort Park to play some pickleball with my family and saw the sign and just picked up the phone,” said SteelBlue Building Components LLC Chief Operating Officer Gary Brunette, speaking of the former Genesco shoe plant at 301 Hickory Drive.
The company was originally looking at locations in the Carolinas and Pennsylvania when he came upon the building off Myrtle Avenue, Brunette told The State Journal on Thursday.
A phone call to Frankfort businessman Glenn Wooldridge, the building's owner, set in motion negotiations that culminated with Wednesday's announcement of the sheet metal manufacturing plant. SteelBlue plans to invest nearly $17.7 million and create 146 full-time jobs over the course of 10 years.
The project is backed by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, which preliminarily approved a 10-year agreement with BlueSteel as a part of the state's strategy to encourage investment and job growth in the commonwealth. It stipulates the 146 jobs pay an average hourly wage of $34 and include benefits.
The proposed tax incentive is $1.5 million, which also happens to be the listing price for the former Genesco plant.
Glenn Wooldridge, who owns the 55,000-square-foot industrial building, said Brunette approached him last summer about acquiring the property. Wooldridge said he and SteelBlue officials have already started looking at what it will take to get the building ready.
“I was there when we met with R.J. Corman about putting in a railroad spur," Wooldridge said. "We’ve already discussed with a couple roofing contractors on getting the roof redone.”
In addition to the state tax incentives, Brunette cited Frankfort’s location as central to everything the company needs to run, from its supply line to its customers.
“It’s mostly because of both inbound and outbound logistics," he said. "It’s centrally located to a lot of our supply chain, and it’s also centrally located to a lot of our end-users. So, with the roadways and the interstates, and things (that) allow product to move easily through the state, it was a very, very logical choice for what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Brunette and his business partner, Rich Saginaw, worked together for 10 years at CENTRIA, another building components manufacturer, before starting SteelBlue. Brunette, who has lived in Frankfort since 1997, said the company’s name is a portmanteau of its headquarters in Pittsburgh and its manufacturing hub in Kentucky.
“My wife actually came up with the name. We based it off of headquarters in the Steel City and manufacturing in the Bluegrass. She did a great job with helping us out with that.”
Brunette said he and Saginaw are excited for the opportunities that will arise from manufacturing in Frankfort.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to be here and to thrive with the community at the end of the day," he said. "We’re over-the-top ecstatic about our opportunity and what the state’s been able to do and what the city and local government’s been able to help support us locating here. It’s just been fantastic to be able to make this thing a reality.”
