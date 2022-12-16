Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC is excited to announce a new service to better serve its clients — SKO-GOV. The new entity extends the firm’s services to include consulting and lobbying for both legislative and executive branches.

“The launch of SKO-GOV will not only allow SKO to expand the government relations advice it has been offering clients for more than a century, but it will also provide our clients the convenience of expanded government relations services,” according to SKO Managing Director P. Douglas Barr.

