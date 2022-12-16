Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC is excited to announce a new service to better serve its clients — SKO-GOV. The new entity extends the firm’s services to include consulting and lobbying for both legislative and executive branches.
“The launch of SKO-GOV will not only allow SKO to expand the government relations advice it has been offering clients for more than a century, but it will also provide our clients the convenience of expanded government relations services,” according to SKO Managing Director P. Douglas Barr.
“Our firm has a long history of active engagement in political and governmental affairs, with a number of our attorneys having served in the Kentucky General Assembly and in key executive branch positions,” stated Bill Lear, a former 5-term Kentucky State Representative. “In addition, we have done considerable work over the years as Legislative and Executive branch counsel, advising clients as to the legal consequences of various bills, amendments, and proposed administrative regulations. SKO-GOV represents an important expansion of that work.” SKO Frankfort Member Paul Harnice added “As SKO grows, we continue to look for ways to better serve our clients. What better way than to provide them with the additional services they need from a team they know and trust.”
Operating from Stoll Keenon Ogden’s Frankfort, Kentucky office, SKO-GOV will focus on the full range of clients’ governmental needs, employing an individualized approach based on each organization’s goals and objectives. The SKO-GOV team will work closely with its clients to develop the best roadmap to ensure that client voices are heard by the legislative and executive branches at the local, state, and levels.
“We are committed to the growth of our clients and our community and value the role that government relations brings to continuing the trajectory of success for the organizations that we serve and the state we call home,” said Barr.
Learn more about SKO-GOV at SKO-GOV.com or call 502-875-6270.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.