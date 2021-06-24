Three people came away with prizes from Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum during its Memorial Day weekend giveaway.

David Wachter won a free space and vault at the cemetery while Regina Rice won an air fryer and Shirley Shuck received the combination coffee maker.

