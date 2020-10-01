The Sunshine Center is hosting “Run 4 Families,” a virtual race, as a fundraiser now through Oct. 23.

The race includes 1-mile, 3K, 5K and half-marathon options, and registration is open at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/TheSunshineRace.

The Sunshine Center is a nonprofit family abuse prevention agency that operates with the help of grants, fundraisers and support from the community.

All proceeds from “Run 4 Families” will go directly to the Sunshine Center to help families and children in need.

Because of COVID-19, the Sunshine Center’s main fundraisers have been canceled.

