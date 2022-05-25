Expree Credit Union presented Susan Gayle’s seventh grade classroom from The Frankfort Christian Academy with a $150 donation for winning the Reality Check competition.

Expree Reality Check

From left, Andrea Giusti, Expree Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer; Susan Gayle, The Frankfort Christian Academy seventh grade girls’ advisory leader, middle school math teacher and Gifted and Talented Program Coordinator; TFCA seventh grade students and Suzy Hosley, Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce hold a $150 check. (Photo submitted)

The classroom decided to spend the funds on lunch from Chick-Fil-A, a bulletin/white board/calendar set for the classroom wall to keep advisory items organized in a decorative way and a donation to The Refuge, a charity the classroom chose to support this year. The Refuge helps women and children recovering from human trafficking.

Reality Check is a program organized by The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Expree Credit Union to help students get an understanding of earning and spending money.

Approximately 600 students in Franklin County attend the event.

