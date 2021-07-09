07-10.LanternAnniversary_ly.JPG

The celebration for the Lantern's 10th anniversary Thursday drew 375 people who enjoyed dinner, live entertainment and snow cones. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

The Lantern at Morning Pointe and Morning Pointe of Frankfort always have a get together for residents and their families in July.

On Thursday, there was another reason to celebrate — the 10th anniversary of the Lantern.

The Lantern is for people who need Alzheimer’s or memory care while Morning Pointe is a senior care residence.

“We probably have 100 more people than we expected,” said Mariah Curry, the community relations director at the Lantern and Morning Pointe. “This is great, especially after COVID.”

The event didn’t take place last year because of COVID-19.

This year’s celebration drew 375 people who enjoyed dinner, entertainment from a live band, a snow cone stand and a bouncy castle and slide for children.

The residents and staffs of both facilities, along with their families, were among those invited.

Before the pandemic, the Lantern and Morning Pointe hosted family nights every other month. They’re returning this year, including a fall festival in October.

“One of the things I talked about in my opening speech was returning to normal,” Curry said. “Families have had to meet through windows or on Zoom (during the pandemic). Now that we’re face to face again, that (meeting socially distanced) is not the normal anymore.”

