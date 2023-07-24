Member of the FPB staff, board, and local officials join together for the Community Solar ribbon cutting Monday. From left: Vent Foster, Gary Zheng, Dr. Koffi Akakpo, Secretary Rebecca Goodman, John Snyder, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Judge/Executive Michael Mueller, Jeffrey Nazarko, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, Commissioner Kelly May, Travis McCullar, and Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
On Monday, stakeholders, Frankfort Plant Board members and staff, elected officials and members of the community met to dedicate the new Community Solar array behind the FPB’s central office on Flynn Avenue.
The array, which is the first of four proposed phases, is part of the utility and community plans to increase solar power dependence. The city, as part of its strategic plan, is working towards being fully powered through renewable energy sources by the end of the decade.
Phase one of the Community Solar project has been estimated to supply power to 890 homes and businesses annually with an estimated output of just over 228,000 kilowatt hours produced every year.
This project, along with the electrical supply from the Ashwood Solar facility in Lyon County, would mean that the electrical power supplied to customers by the plant board by solar arrays would account for up to 20% of the utility’s total output each year. With future expansion plans, that output could ultimately double.
The Ashwood facility is a joint project with several municipal utilities across the state through the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA), and the plant board will receive approximately 54% of the total output from that site.
FPB’s project is targeted at low- and middle-income households as well as businesses.
“Our goal is to provide the most reliable and low-cost power to the community, because we know how important that is to not only our businesses, but also our residents. Today is another step in that direction," Board Chair John Cubine told the crowd at Monday’s event.
Those wishing to hop on the solar wagon have two options to select from: a one-year or five-year contract, which would charge them $3.96 per “solar unit” of 250 Watts each month. Those wishing to make a long-term commitment, can opt for a 25-year contract for 250 Watts for a one-time charge of $1,049.70.
Both options would see Solar Unit Production Credits applied to the customer’s monthly bill on a per kilowatt hour basis.
Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman spoke first, congratulating the plant board, city and county for being “forward-thinking.”
“Your work here is going to create a healthier community, and move Kentucky forward into an environmentally-friendly future,” she said.
“In the past few years, the commonwealth has experienced some pretty devastating climate events. We’ve had tornadoes in Western Kentucky, flooding in Eastern Kentucky. And one thing that we learned out of all of those events is that we need to find ways where we are more sustainable, more resilient and we can mitigate against events like that.”
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson became the first person to sign up for the Community Solar program at the event.
When asked about his feelings about solar energy, Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller joked that “for the first time, both the mayor and county judge drive electric vehicles.”
Mueller also cited the recent completion of an energy efficiency improvement project at the Franklin County Regional Jail and the addition of an all-electric fleet for the Franklin County Schools’ resource officers.
“I think it is safe to say that this community supports the continued growth of green energy.”
Wilkerson agreed.
“This will give our residents an easy way to represent their values, and generate renewable energy locally," commented. “I need to express my gratitude to the Frankfort Plant Board, all the professionals, leadership, and staff who designed this project, developed it and made sure it was implemented. It’s another trendsetting project we have come to expect from the board going back 60, 70 years. And we shouldn’t take that for granted.”
Jeffrey Nazarko,Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Solar Energy Solutions, the agency that constructed the array, lauded FPB and the larger community for making a huge step in the “green” direction, saying “this site is impressive to see and what’s more impressive are the people who came together to make this happen.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is the direction that former FPB Chair Anna Marie Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin were trying to take us nearly a decade ago when their cohorts signed an ill-advised multi-year contract with Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA), which was heavily vested in fossil fuel generated power, falsely claiming that such a move would save $8,000,000. We now know that that $8 million savings never materialized, and here recently, that substantial rate hikes of $3.6 million for each of the next two years was in store for our community. Would those rate hikes have been necessary if Rosen and Baldwin had been allowed by Mayor May to remain on the board? The numbers appear to indicate otherwise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.