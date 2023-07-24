On Monday, stakeholders, Frankfort Plant Board members and staff, elected officials and members of the community met to dedicate the new Community Solar array behind the FPB’s central office on Flynn Avenue.

The array, which is the first of four proposed phases, is part of the utility and community plans to increase solar power dependence. The city, as part of its strategic plan, is working towards being fully powered through renewable energy sources by the end of the decade. 

Community Solar Ribbon Cutting

Member of the FPB staff, board, and local officials join together for the Community Solar ribbon cutting Monday. From left: Vent Foster, Gary Zheng, Dr. Koffi Akakpo, Secretary Rebecca Goodman, John Snyder, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Judge/Executive Michael Mueller, Jeffrey Nazarko, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, Commissioner Kelly May, Travis McCullar, and Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
John Cubine

FPB Chair John Cubine (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Michael Mueller @ FPB Ribbon Cutting

Franklin County Judge Executive Michael Mueller (Anna Latek | State Journal)

