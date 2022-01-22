LOUISVILLE — It was a three-peat for the staff of The State Journal at the Kentucky Press Association News Excellence Awards held at the Marriott East Friday night.
In addition to winning the General Excellence Award in the Daily 1 category for three straight years, the newspaper has claimed the award for four out of the past five years.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” said Chanda Veno, editor. “Being named the best small daily newspaper in the state is quite an honor."
Design Editor Hannah Brown was named Journalist of the Year for the daily division and won 10 awards.
Brown took first place honors in best use of social media or multimedia, best picture essay and best graphic. She placed second in best front page, best sports page/section, best use of social media or multimedia and best feature story; and third place in best picture essay. She also won a certificate of merit in best breaking news picture.
Veno earned 12 total awards, including first place in best breaking news coverage and best headline writer. She took home second place honors in best editorial writer, best enterprise or analytical story, best sports picture essay, and best feature picture; and third place in best feature story, best investigative story or series, best business/agribusiness story, best use of social media or multimedia, and best general news picture.
Former State Journal reporter Austin Horn won four awards — first place in best ongoing/extended coverage; second place in best breaking news coverage and best investigative story or series; and third in best graphic.
Longtime reporter Linda Younkin was third in best sports picture and best breaking news coverage.
Former publisher Steve Stewart placed second in best columnist.
Brown, Veno and Younkin earned third place in best sports page/section.
Staff claimed first and third place honors in best special section/best sports special section.
“Our staff works tirelessly day in and day out to serve the Frankfort and Franklin County community and it is nice to be noticed by our fellow colleagues," Veno added.
