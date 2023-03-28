The Second Street TIGER grant revitalization project has been awarded another top prize, this time from the Kentucky Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC-KY).

ACEC-KY Engineering Excellence Award.jpg

(Photo Submitted)

Representatives from the City and Strand Associates picked up the 2023 Grand Award for Engineering Excellence. The city and Strand want to thank all the contributors to the project, including Pace Contracting, the Frankfort Sewer Department, Department of Public Works, Frankfort Plant Board, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the Federal Highway Administration. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription