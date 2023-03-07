A Louisville-based plumbing, heating and air company celebrated the opening of its Frankfort location on Tuesday morning.
The crew of Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric along with neighbors and representatives from the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new 5,500-square-foot showroom on Arrowhead Court off Versailles Road after having been open since February.
"We know what a great town Frankfort is and we are really looking forward to doing business here," Tom Drexler said just before the ceremony. "We are just spreading our wings a little bit."
Drexler started his company in Louisville in 1982 and with the addition of the new branch it will be able to service Louisville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort and all their respective surrounding counties.
When asked to identify the key to the success of his business, Drexler has a simple answer.
"It has been a heck of a ride, I'll tell ya," he said with a smile. "We hire the right people and have a great culture at the company."
Frankfort Branch Manager Kendrick Raley said that the showroom will allow people looking to remodel their bathrooms a feel for the different possibilities.
"Anyone who is interested in a bathroom remodel or maybe a new water heater," Raley said noting some of the locations of different products and services. "The nice thing about the showroom is that you can come in and mix and match all the different colors for flooring and shower walls and get a good idea of what would fit in your bathroom. Then we can schedule someone to come out to your house to measure and give an exact estimate before they leave."
Terry Henson, the company's president, said that the branch is already off to a great start having exceeded expectations for its first month of operations.
"We have had a lot of walk-in visitors, people wanting to see the showroom and see what we do and asking a lot of questions and we have been really happy with that," Henson said.
The Frankfort branch is located at 131 Arrowhead Court and is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
