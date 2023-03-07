A Louisville-based plumbing, heating and air company celebrated the opening of its Frankfort location on Tuesday morning.

The crew of Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric along with neighbors and representatives from the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new 5,500-square-foot showroom on Arrowhead Court off Versailles Road after having been open since February. 

DSC_0908.JPG

Tom Drexler, center, and company celebrated the opening of the Frankfort branch of Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

