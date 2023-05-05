Two great ways to see the capital city are by foot and by boat and during Frankfort Heritage Week — May 7-13 — several walking and river tours are offered.
Walking tours
Take a trip back in time at Liberty Hall Historic Site and Orlando Brown House. Staff-guided tours of the National Historic Landmark start at 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
A tour of two time periods, the first floor interprets 1801-1838 and includes first floor rooms and work areas restored to the early decades of the 19th century. Participants will see “the elegant lifestyle of Sen. John Brown as well as learn about the enslaved people who made that lifestyle possible,” according to Liberty Hall.
In addition to the Sen. John Brown Library and Archives, the second floor houses a furniture exhibit and the bedroom where the famous Gray Lady ghost has been spotted. The garden will also be open during the tour, which will last approximately one hour.
Cost is $4-9 for the general public and free to members of the National Society of Colonial Dames. Register at www.libertyhall.org/visit/purchase-tickets
Also starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) staff will offer 30-minute guided tours of the Kentucky Military History Museum/State Arsenal.
Visitors can explore the arsenal’s history, architectural features and unique artifacts as well as learn about the arsenal’s role in the Civil War. It was captured by Confederate forces in 1862 and was central in the Union defense of Frankfort against John Hunt Morgan’s final raid in 1864.
General admission applies.
KHS staff will also lead 30-minute tours of the Old Capitol beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
A National Historic Landmark, the Old Capitol’s unique features, works of art and history will be discussed as will the politics and personalities of the 19th and early 20th century leaders and the major issues they debated, such as slavery, response to the Civil War, women’s rights and civil rights.
General admission applies.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, KHS staff will lead tours of the exhibit, “A Kentucky Journey,” at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.
The cornerstone exhibit at the center features key events in state history through interactive components and exclusive artifacts — such as a cast of Daniel Boone’s skull and President Abraham Lincoln’s pocket watch.
The tour starts at the admissions desk and general admission applies.
On Friday at 10 a.m., Col. E.H. Taylor’s Bourbon History Tour steps off at the Frankfort Visitor Center, 300 St. Clair St. Suite 102.
Local historian Russ Kennedy portrays Taylor, who is known as the father of the modern bourbon industry, will be the guide on the 45- to 60-minute tour through Frankfort’s spirited history.
Cost is $11 per person and registration is required at www.visitfrankfort.com or call 502-875-8687.
For the 21-and-over crowd, KHS is hosting Tipsy Town Tales, a sip-and-stroll tour where participants will hear local stories of drunkenness, debauchery, corruption and criminal activity from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday.
Special drinks will be available for purchase at area pubs along the route, including Sig Luscher Brewery, Mortimer Bibb’s Public House and Goodwood Brewing and Spirits. Participants must be of legal drinking age and register by noon Friday at www.history.ky.gov/events/tipsy-town-tales-137
Walkers will meet at the history center. Cost is $15 for KHS members and $25 for non-members.
Visit some of the numerous roadside historical markers during a 90-minute walking tour of the capital city starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
KHS staff will share the stories behind some of Frankfort’s historical markers and sites. The tour starts at the history center and will loop west through downtown before concluding at the Kentucky Military History Museum.
Participants are encouraged to wear good walking shoes and dress for the weather. The tour is rain or shine.
The cost is $5 for KHS members and $11 for non-members. Registration is required and can be done online at www.history.ky.gov/events/frankfort-history-on-a-stick-a-walking-tour-of-the-capital-citys-historical-markers
Railroad historian and local author Charles “Chuck” Bogart is scheduling free railroad tours as requested.
The hour-long tour begins at the L&N depot adjacent to the Capital City Museum and covers early Frankfort railroad history to present day.
To schedule a tour, contact Bogart at 502-682-9491.
River tours
Kentucky River Tours and Buffalo Trace Distillery are teaming up for a package tour at 1 p.m. Monday and noon Friday.
The four-hour Old Taylor Tour includes a Kentucky River boat tour followed by a tour of the distillery as well as some of the older portions. A tasting is included in the $69.95 per person cost and registration is required.
Register at www.kyrivertours.com or via phone at 502-219-3318.
Offered at 3 and 4 p.m. on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Kentucky River Bourbon History Tour is a great way to learn about the river and its impact on the bourbon industry.
Throughout the 50-minute tour, participants will discuss six different distilleries near the river, see the operational lock and dam #4 as well as Daniel Boone’s grave from below, “Frank’s Ford” from above and the Leestown Settlement.
The cost is $24.95 per person and reservations are required at www.kyrivertours.com or via phone at 502-219-3318.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites is partnering with Kentucky River Tours to present the Kentucky River Historical Frankfort Tour at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday.
Set off on the flagship vessel, Trace of Kentucky, for this one-hour river history cruise.
Reservations are required and the cost is $7 per person. Visit the website or call to reserve spots.
On Wednesday at 2 p.m. and again Friday at 4 p.m., Tour & Taste — a Kentucky River tour followed by a private bourbon tasting at Buffalo Trace — is offered.
The 2½-hour experience costs $49.95 per person and reservations are required. Check out the website or call for more details.
The Kentucky River Historic Lock Through, the company’s longest and most historic tour, sets off at 10 a.m. Friday.
The route heads down river and into lock and dam #4, which was built in 1840. After dropping through the lock, visitors will explore the lower pool and views of Buffalo Trace Distillery while discussing Frankfort’s history as a river town.
The 1½- to 2-hour experience costs $34.95 per person and reservations are necessary.
