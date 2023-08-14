Visitors to the capital city in 2022 spent more locally than prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Frankfort and Franklin County generated $154 million in visitor spending resulting in $11 million in state and local tax revenues last year, according to the Kentucky Department of Tourism’s economic impact of tourism study, which was released last week. Tourism also supported 1,173 jobs.
“This achievement is a tribute to our local and state partnerships, local attractions, and speaks to the hospitality of our small, spirited community,” explained Robin Antenucci, executive director of Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, a destination management organization whose mission is to promote the city to visitors throughout the world.
Statewide, tourism — one of Kentucky’s top industries — records an annual economic impact of nearly $12.9 billion eclipsing the previous high of $11.8 billion in 2019.
“We are thrilled to see such a strong return to travel in 2022,” added Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism.
The Tourism Economics study indicates that visitors to the state spent $8.9 billion in 2022 with more than $937 million in state and local taxes generated, which equates to a $536 tax savings for every Kentucky household. State tourism also supported 91,668 jobs.
“These numbers underscore the economic benefits of tourism and the importance of investing in our local communities," said Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier.
Gov. Andy Beshear released the tourism numbers in Lexington’s Distillery District. Fayette County, which is home to the state’s second-largest city, amassed an economic impact of $1.5 billion and generated 11,209 jobs.
Bourbon tourism continues to draw guests to the state. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) reported its highest ever attendance of more than 2.1 million at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®last year. KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour®, which spotlights smaller distilleries in the bluegrass state, had its best year yet recording a total of 738,287 visitors.
And attendance is growing this year as well, KDA President Eric Gregory said in a statement.
“We’re on track to break last year’s record,” he noted, adding that distilleries tend to draw crowds with more disposable income to spend who seemingly stay longer in those communities.
Frankfort’s largest distillery, Buffalo Trace, drew 470,507 guests in 2022, per a report in Whisky Advocate. That is an increase of more than 130,000 visitors over the numbers recorded by the distillery the previous year.
