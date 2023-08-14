Visitors to the capital city in 2022 spent more locally than prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frankfort and Franklin County generated $154 million in visitor spending resulting in $11 million in state and local tax revenues last year, according to the Kentucky Department of Tourism’s economic impact of tourism study, which was released last week. Tourism also supported 1,173 jobs.

051421 Floral clock

The Capitol Floral Clock, one of Frankfort's tourist attractions, turned 60 in 2021. (State Journal file photo)

