Traditional Bank has established the Eastern KY Relief Fund in response to last week’s devastating floods.

As an incentive to encourage donations and increase the fund’s impact, Traditional Bank will provide a dollar for dollar donation match in the amount of $25,000.

Traditional Bank relief fund.jpg

