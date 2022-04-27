An internet search of the year 1902 will likely result in trivia tidbits about iconic American entities and experiences. For example, it was the year that Ray Kroc, the founder of McDonald’s, was born and the year that the very first Rose Bowl was played.
Ask Traditional Bank employees about the significance of 1902 and you will discover a lesser-known fact, but one they are extremely proud to share. This is the year Traditional Bank was founded in Mt. Sterling. Still headquartered in Mt. Sterling, the bank continues to proudly serve customers as an independent, community bank.
“Being able to celebrate our 120th anniversary is exciting, yet humbling. It is not something we take for granted considering the challenges many local families and businesses have endured these past few years,” Traditional Bank CEO Andy Baker said.
“We’re immensely grateful to all of the customers who continue to put their trust in us. At the heart of our growth and sustainability are extraordinary people, working hard every day to make sure our customers are taken care of in the best possible ways."
Traditional Bank is a closely-held company guided by local decision makers who are paving its path forward. All of Traditional Bank’s market leaders reside in the county where their banking center(s) are located, so community involvement is part of its core business structure.
“After 120 years with relationships at the core of our business, we understand the value of local voices, as well as the impact they have on our mission to build up the communities we serve. This milestone anniversary is dedicated to the team members, partners and customers who got us to where we are today," explained Dana Adamson, who serves as chief marketing and development officer. "So, we celebrate by looking forward and identifying ways we can join forces to make the next 120 years even better than the last.”
Adamson said that the bank plans to have fun, interactive opportunities for local community members to share their thoughts about “The Next 120” at festivals and events throughout its landmark anniversary year.
Traditional Bank has 17 banking centers in seven Kentucky counties and a loan production office in Louisville. According to Baker, of the bank’s 258 employees a quarter of those have been with them for at least 15 years.
“We’re committed to developing current staff for future leadership roles. They understand our high service standards and appreciate what it means to be a true community partner,” Baker added.
For more information and a list of locations, visit www.traditionalbank.com.
