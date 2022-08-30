Traditional Bank established the Eastern KY Relief Fund in response to the devastating floods that ravaged eastern Kentucky. As a result of those fundraising efforts, Traditional Bank made a $120,000 donation to the Christian Appalachian Project’s Disaster Relief Program.

Andy Baker, CEO shared the following message via an email to Traditional Bank employees on Aug. 1, “Our hearts go out to the communities in eastern Kentucky, with the death toll rising and thousands now living without water, power or resources. Knowing just how caring, and how giving, our employees are it is no surprise to me that many of you have reached out with ideas, thoughts and questions about how the bank can help. After researching a variety of options, we’ve come up with a plan that we believe will do the most good.”

Traditional Bank relief fund.jpg

