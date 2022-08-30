Traditional Bank established theEastern KY Relief Fundin response to the devastating floods that ravaged eastern Kentucky. As a result of those fundraising efforts,Traditional Bank made a $120,000 donation to the Christian Appalachian Project’s Disaster Relief Program.
Andy Baker, CEO shared the following message via an email to Traditional Bank employees on Aug. 1, “Our hearts go out to the communities in eastern Kentucky, with the death toll rising and thousands now living without water, power or resources. Knowing just how caring, and how giving, our employees are it is no surprise to me that many of you have reached out with ideas, thoughts and questions about how the bank can help. After researching a variety of options, we’ve come up with a plan that we believe will do the most good.”
The bank chose to donate the funds to the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) feeling confident in its local infrastructure and volunteer network. Through their Disaster Relief Program, CAP had established a Command Center and was quickly assessing damage and clean up as well as distributing critical supplies directly to families in need.
The bank’s fundraising efforts began with a grass-roots approach including social media posts, website posts, and donations collected through the bank’s branch network. A few days after the campaign launched, the bank was able to add an online donation portal. As an incentive to encourage donations, and increase the fund’s impact, Traditional Bank provided a dollar for dollar donation match in the amount of $25,000.
Donations poured into its eight-county footprint, and within a week, the first match was met. In response to Kentuckians’ overwhelming generosity, Traditional Bank increased its matching pledge to $35,000. But what a difference a day makes … in just one day, that fundraising goal was met, and the bank once again increased its match … this time to$50,000.
“It’s going to be a tough road ahead for many, and our bank is dedicated to providing hope and help where we can. It’s both humbling and heartwarming that our Kentucky communities are here to do the same,” Baker said.
While the Traditional Bank match has been met, Christian Appalachian Project is still accepting donations online atwww.christianapp.org/.
