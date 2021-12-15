In response to the devastating tornados and severe weather patterns that recently ravaged Kentucky, Traditional Bank has established the Western KY Disaster Relief Fund.

This account is now open and available for bank employees and community members to donate directly to relief and recovery efforts. As an incentive to encourage donations, and increase the fund’s impact, Traditional Bank will provide a dollar-for-dollar donation match in the amount of $25,000.

Traditional Bank

“Our hearts go out to the individuals, families and businesses who are suffering from this tragic turn of events," Traditional Bank CEO Andy Baker said. "We offer prayers to those who are grieving, and with this fundraiser, we hope to help create access to shelter, clothing, nourishment and healthcare for those in need.”  

The bank will partner with the United Way of Kentucky (UWKY) Tornado Relief Fund to provide critical relief services to local agencies and community leaders in Western Kentucky. Through the United Way’s targeted relief efforts, 100% of funds raised will go directly to impacted areas and individuals.   

Donations may be made by cash or check at any Traditional Bank location in Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Montgomery and Menifee counties. 

For more information visit www.traditionalbank.com/disaster-relief.

