Prior to Monday’s regular meeting of the Frankfort City Commission, Project Manager Chuck Knowles and representatives of the engineering and construction companies tasked with creating the center updated the Board and interested citizens on the current status of the project.

City transit center garage Project Manager Chuck Knowles (L) points out the location of the new center offices to Richard Rosen (R). (Anna Latek | State Journal)

The center, which is just a few weeks away from entering “Phase D” — or the construction phase — is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in mid-May to mid-June. This is just shy of one year since the project was first announced in July 2022.

Detailed renderings of the traffic patterns for the new transit center garage. Note the garage entrance and exit are both located on Clinton Street. "Convention Center" is actually the Capital Plaza Hotel complex, a change that will be made for future presentations. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
A detailed rendering of the new transit center lobby and office spaces presented to the Board of Commissioners Monday night. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

