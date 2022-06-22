Frankfort residents and visitors looking for a taste of the tropics will have another restaurant option later this year.
Tropical Smoothie Café, a national chain that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as its trademark smoothies, is opening a location in Franklin Square Shopping Center at 1303 U.S. 127 South.
“The center is anchored by Kroger and includes several other national tenants such as Starbucks, Qdoba, Penn Station, Buff City Soap, Baskin Robbins, JCPenney, The UPS Store, Kay Jewelers, CATO and Tuesday Morning,” explained Austin Gutgsell, of Pluris Real Estate, the broker working with Pramukh Smoothie Inc.’s Hiren Patel, who is the franchisee for the local Tropical Smoothie Café territory.
The site was selected for the restaurant, which is expected to open in December, because of the Interstate 64 accessibility. The 2,100-square-foot location will have a smoothie bar and indoor seating.
“The central location in between Louisville and Lexington made it an attractive seed point,” Gutgsell told The State Journal. “There are several national retailers in the immediate vicinity, which will drive traffic to the site.”
The first Tropical Smoothie Café opened in Destin, Florida, in 1997. Since that time more than 1,100 have opened nationwide and 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise, which serves wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, bowls, salads and, of course, smoothies.
“Tropical Smoothie Café offers a healthy menu offering for all three square meals in a day. Most fast casual restaurants don’t have many healthy offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner and Tropical Smoothie Café is able to provide quick service with a high level quality of food, all at a very affordable price point,” Gutgsell said.
Currently the restaurant has two locations in Lexington — one on Rose Street and another on Beaumont Centre Circle — as well as a restaurant on Finley Drive in Georgetown and another on Shelbyville Road in Louisville.
Through the first quarter of the year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened 42 locations and more are in the works.
“Tropical Smoothie Café corporate plans to open 13 stores throughout Louisville and it’s surrounding cities,” Gutgsell added.
