Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) is pleased to announce that two of its Frankfort-based attorneys have been named to the 2023 U. S News Best Lawyers in America.

In total, 100 SKO attorneys were named to “Best Lawyers” and 18 were name to “Ones to Watch” across the five offices in Indiana and Kentucky. Ten SKO attorneys were named “Lawyers of the Year” in their respective markets.

