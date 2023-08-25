Chanda Veno, editor of The State Journal and a State At-Large member of Kentucky Press Association (KPA) Board of Directors, has been named chair of the KPA News Editorial Division.

Veno, who was vice chair for the past two years, takes over for Ricki Pryor, editor of the Richmond Register.

Chanda Veno mug

Chanda Veno

