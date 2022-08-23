There has been a push in recent years to make the American public more aware of Gold Star Families. 

The term "Gold Star" dates back to World War I when American Families would display a blue star on a banner for every member of their family in the military. If the service member was killed in the line of duty, the blue star was replaced by a gold star. 

UPS Gold Star Families Move 2020 DSC_3519 web.jpg

The 67th Gold Star Families Memorial Monument located on the Capitol grounds. (Photo submitted)

