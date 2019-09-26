After many years in the Franklin Square Shopping Center, VisionFirst is now moving to a larger and more convenient location just across the street to 315 Leonardwood Drive (next to O’Charley’s)
“We’re thrilled to be moving to our new and larger office. The larger space will allow us to see even more patients with the additional exam rooms and serve the needs of our patients more efficiently. We know our patients depend on us for prompt and friendly service. Our goal remains to provide the best, most personal and innovative eye care available,” said, Dr. Kevin Stallard, optometrist at VisionFirst, Frankfort.
This move will make the Frankfort location the largest VisionFirst clinic in the area.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call (502) 875-3050 or visit us at https://visionfirsteyecare.com/about-us/
VisionFirst has been serving the community since 1955 first under the name Louisville Optical and then rebranded in 2003 as VisionFirst. With 16 convenient locations through Kentucky and Southern Indiana, VisionFirst manages the eye care needs of thousands of patients each year. At VisionFirst patients can find the latest fashion eyewear at affordable prices. The doctors at VisionFirst are committed to providing the latest in eye care technology by offering patients the newest diagnostic equipment, including Optomap™ Digital Retinal Photography, Optiview for early glaucoma detection and Tel-Screen.