Visit Frankfort won a bronze award for their Bourbon & History Walking Tour. The award, in the Community Engagement Category, was presented during the 2021 Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference held earlier this month at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville.
The Bourbon & History Walking Tour was developed to engage both local residents and visitors in an outdoor, COVID-19 safe event that was active, fun and educational. Local historian Russ Kennedy dresses and acts the part of Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. as he guides participants on a one-mile, one-hour walking tour in historic downtown Frankfort. The tour brings together Frankfort's rich bourbon story and its spirited history with the Colonel’s lively narrative.
With data from the Kentucky Department of Tourism showing high percentages of people traveling to see family and friends, and with local data indicating that bourbon and history are major drivers in bringing visitors to Frankfort, this tour provides a way to capture these audiences.
The tour is offered twice a week from May-October, as well as during special events and group tours. In 2021, the tour was taken by visitors from outside the area, local residents, front line staff and motorcoach groups.
“The Bourbon & History Walking Tour was a success in 2021 and we plan to continue it in 2022. Russ Kennedy has taken his role as Col. E.H. Taylor to heart and provides little known facts and anecdotes about the ‘Father of the Modern Bourbon Industry.’ We are honored to have this effort be recognized by KTIA,” said Robin Antenucci, executive director of the Frankfort–Franklin County Tourist Commission
Kentucky travel and tourism businesses and marketing organizations vie for Traverse Awards in 10 categories. The Traverse Awards are judged by a panel of out-of-state travel and tourism industry experts. Award criteria include concept, creativity, results, and impact. More than 110 entries were submitted from throughout Kentucky for the competition.
"This year’s Traverse Awards are especially significant since they were not presented last year because of the cancellation of our conference due to the coronavirus. Therefore, the awards span a pre-pandemic period as well as the period during which the tourism industry was being devastated by the pandemic economic crisis," said KTIA president & CEO Hank Phillips.
"Whether before or during the pandemic, the entries reflected the enormous creativity and marketing savvy that has propelled tourism to being a premier driver of the Kentucky economy and the source of jobs and enhanced quality of life for Kentucky families.”
The Kentucky Travel Industry Association represents and serves all segments of Kentucky’s tourism industry, which despite the pandemic’s severe impact, contributed $8.9 billion to Kentucky’s economy in 2020. The 900-member association engages in advocacy and provides its members with education, information, and business development opportunities. The association also works to inform the public of the enormous economic, employment and tax revenue contributions tourism makes to the people of Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.