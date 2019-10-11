The next time you stop in the Franklin County Humane Society building, you might notice that the walls are a little brighter.
Five employees of Art’s Electric spent Friday at the animal shelter giving a few areas a new coat of white paint.
Jeremy Dennison, the Service Division leader at Art’s Electric, said October is Employee Volunteer Month, a new initiative at the company. In addition to their Friday service to the Humane Society, employees will donate time at five other nonprofit organizations, including the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter and Camp Jean in Lawrenceburg. He said Art’s Electric wanted to stay local with its volunteerism.
“They give us a lot of work and they have for decades,” Dennison said of the Humane Society. Art’s Electric is doing the volunteer work as a way of saying thanks to nonprofit organizations.
The group will be back later this month at the Humane Society to finish up some minor work, he added.
Humane Society Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary said the corridor was last painted five or six years ago by the staff. At the time, they used paint to try to match the blue-and-green bus that sits in front of the building. The colors are also the Humane Society’s official colors.
She was thankful for the Art’s Electric employees and noted that doing maintenance work there is often difficult due to the age of the building, which is about 50 years. She said the shelter was closed on Friday due to the work and some animals were moved out of the volunteers’ way so they could paint. However, the offer, which came earlier this summer, didn’t put the pressure on the animal shelter to do the work themselves or organize unfamiliar workers.
“The value of the work far outweighs what our income would be for the day,” she said.