In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Walmart has adjusted its store hours nationwide and is offering a specific time for seniors to shop.
Daily store hours are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. This is the second time in less than a week that Walmart has changed its hours.
The extra time will allow Walmart to stock shelves and keep their stores clean, officials said.
Seniors ages 60 and older will be allowed to shop from 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday.
Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during that time.
Walmart will have limits on items like paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, baby formula and baby food to ensure more people have access to them.
The global retailer is temporarily shutting down its auto care centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.
