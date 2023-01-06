021523_FRANKChicksWingsExpress_hb_web-3.jpg

Ricky Warfield, owner of Chicks Wings Express, fries food at the restaurant on East Main Street. (Photo by Hannah Brown)

From New Orleans to Tennessee to Kentucky, Ricky Warfield has incorporated a little of each place he’s lived into his most popular food items on the menu at his restaurant Chicks Wings Express.

The boneless chicken wings are dressed with Warfield’s signature Cajun dry rub.

021523_FRANKChicksWingsExpress_hb_web-14.jpg

Ricky Warfield is the owner of Chicks Wings Express on East Main Street. (Photo by Hannah Brown)
021523_FRANKChicksWingsExpress_hb_web-7.jpg

Ricky Warfield's signature Cajun dry rub covers chicken tenders at Chicks Wings Express. (Photo by Hannah Brown)

