From New Orleans to Tennessee to Kentucky, Ricky Warfield has incorporated a little of each place he’s lived into his most popular food items on the menu at his restaurant Chicks Wings Express.
The boneless chicken wings are dressed with Warfield’s signature Cajun dry rub.
“It’s a little taste of New Orleans,” Warfield said.
Warfield describes his food as flavorful and “not over battered.”
“It’s not like a cake batter. You can enjoy the chicken with the crunch,” he said.
In 2016, Warfield opened up a restaurant in Richmond. The restaurant also had a full bar and pool tables. He bought the kitchen equipment he needed. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he had to close the doors.
He then took his operation on the road with a food truck he named Chicks Wings Express.
“We traveled the expressway and had success,” he said.
He set up in Harrodsburg, London, Frankfort, Versailles and other locations until his food truck caught fire, which brought his business to a halt. That’s when he started looking around for a brick and mortar.
He and his brother, Mike Warfield, saw the building at 599 E. Main St. — the former Taco Johns building — for sale and decided to purchase it. Chicks Wings Express opened its doors and drive thru in October 2022.
“This has always been my dream,” Warfield said. “To have something small like a Rally’s with a drive thru. It’s on one of the busiest roads in Frankfort.”
Chicks Wings Express is open from noon-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Some of the menu items include bone in chicken wings, shrimp, burgers, boneless chicken wings, buffalo chicken wings, fish and more. Instead of fries, he serves chick rounds, which are similar to Potato Ole's that Taco Johns used to serve at that same location.
“I love the adrenaline rush behind the fast food business,” he said. “And, I love the customers. We all end up like family.”
