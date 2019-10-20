State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What kinds of businesses do you want to see in the old Capital Plaza or Parcels B and C? 

102019_weasked04_MH.jpg
"I think some condos would be nice for seniors, or anybody actually, just condos, and maybe a restaurant. You know so they'd have easy access to that... a little grocery would be nice, just not a Kroger." — Priscilla Black
102019_weasked03_MH.jpg
"I would like to see an arts center, like performing arts, art studios, something like a creative community." — Katy Doyle
102019_weasked02_MH.jpg
"I still think we need a public venue, something to replace the civic center. I realize maybe not to that degree, but obviously now the high schools have to leave town to do graduations, some of the tournaments that were being held here, especially the state-level basketball, I realize that they were like Class A something like that, but I used to attend a lot of those things. So there were a lot of things that I attended at the civic center and I realize the thing cost money to maintain but I miss it and I think our community misses it." — Daryl Hensley
102019_weasked01_MH.jpg
"They could bring in some more business... some kind of commodity shop like groceries and they got enough room that maybe they could do something like clothing." — Jerome Quincy

