"I still think we need a public venue, something to replace the civic center. I realize maybe not to that degree, but obviously now the high schools have to leave town to do graduations, some of the tournaments that were being held here, especially the state-level basketball, I realize that they were like Class A something like that, but I used to attend a lot of those things. So there were a lot of things that I attended at the civic center and I realize the thing cost money to maintain but I miss it and I think our community misses it." — Daryl Hensley