WesBanco Inc. has announced the retirement of Lloyd C. Hillard Jr., chairman of the Central and Southern Kentucky Advisory Board of WesBanco.
Hillard, a Lexington native, has been in banking for 56 years. He started his career in banking in 1968 at First Security National Bank & Trust Company. He joined First Citizen’s Bank in Elizabethtown in 1990 and was promoted to president and CEO in 1992.
In 2010 he was promoted to president and CEO of Farmers Capital Bank Corp. and chairman and CEO of the company’s subsidiary, United Bank & Capital Trust Co., before it merged with WesBanco in August 2018.
Hillard is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he earned a BS degree in accounting in 1968. He also completed the three-year Graduate School in Controllership at the University of Wisconsin in 1974.
Hillard has been active with many philanthropic and civic organizations. This past year, he served as chairman of the Kentucky Bankers Association, while in the past he was a director of the Lincoln Heritage Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a trustee of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
He has been active for more than 35 years in United Way and is a member of the Frankfort Rotary Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.