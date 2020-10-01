WesBanc

WesBanco Inc. has announced the retirement of Lloyd C. Hillard Jr., chairman of the Central and Southern Kentucky Advisory Board of WesBanco.

Hillard, a Lexington native, has been in banking for 56 years. He started his career in banking in 1968 at First Security National Bank & Trust Company. He joined First Citizen’s Bank in Elizabethtown in 1990 and was promoted to president and CEO in 1992.

In 2010 he was promoted to president and CEO of Farmers Capital Bank Corp. and chairman and CEO of the company’s subsidiary, United Bank & Capital Trust Co., before it merged with WesBanco in August 2018.

Hillard is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he earned a BS degree in accounting in 1968. He also completed the three-year Graduate School in Controllership at the University of Wisconsin in 1974.

Hillard has been active with many philanthropic and civic organizations. This past year, he served as chairman of the Kentucky Bankers Association, while in the past he was a director of the Lincoln Heritage Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a trustee of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

He has been active for more than 35 years in United Way and is a member of the Frankfort Rotary Club.

