The west side Save a Lot on Louisville Road will close next month, according to Anchor Foods President Tony Simon.
Simon said the supermarket’s lease ends in February and its last day of operation will be Jan. 31.
Anchor Foods owns nine Save a Lot franchises in Central Kentucky, including the East Frankfort Save a Lot on Versailles Road. Simon said the West Frankfort location was opened with the hope that the customer base would grow more than it has in recent years.
“We went into that store with a 10-year lease and our lease is up at the end of February,” Simon said. “… We thought at the time that Frankfort would be able to support two Save a Lot stores.
As it turned out, the second store ended up taking some customers away from the other one on Versailles Road, Simon said.
Another surprise: after the closure of downtown Frankfort's once-beloved Pic-Pac grocery, Simon said that more of its former patrons opted to go to the farther East Frankfort Save a Lot than they did the West Frankfort one.
And in May, another discount grocery chain, ALDI, opened a new store about a mile south of Save a Lot.
Simon said that the West Frankfort location employs 17 people and that many of those employees would move to Save a Lot stores in East Frankfort or Lawrenceburg.
He also said that it’s not out of the question for Anchor Foods to open another store in Frankfort in the future.
“It’s always a possibility. We’ll keep viewing that as the population might grow,” Simon said. “For the time being, the labor market is kind of tight right now … and resources are difficult.”
The Louisville Road store is in its 10th year of operation in Frankfort Plaza, which is also home to Casa Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, DaVinci’s Pizza, Workout Anytime gym, a nail salon and a chiropractor’s office.
“We certainly would like to thank the people that shopped with us at West for their patronage in the past,” Simon said. “It’s not a decision we made lightly … and we’re sorry for any difficulties that might come, but we hope to keep your business on the east side.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.