West Sixth Brewing has announced the newest member of its retail family: West Sixth Cantina, a Mexican-inspired food truck that will have its primary residence at the West Sixth Farm, a 120-acre property and taproom in eastern Franklin County.

The cantina will feature burritos, tacos, quesadillas and Mexican-inspired dishes.

“We’ve been fortunate to see a few years of rapid growth at the farm, and we started thinking about ways to enhance the experience for our customers there,” said Jesse Brasher, West Sixth Brewing’s director of retail operations.

West Sixth Cantina logo.png

“Beer will always be our primary focus, but our community and customers are close behind, and we know that a full, fun weekend at the farm is made even better with food to pair with our Kentucky-proud beer. We realized that even with our various food truck partners and friends, providing a reliable and consistent source of something to eat is one of our biggest challenges.” 

Although West Sixth Cantina will primarily be at the West Sixth Farm, the plan is to fill the schedule with visits to West Sixth’s Louisville location, West Sixth NuLu. Throughout the event season, the team plans to make appearances at select Kentucky events and festivals, with occasional visits to the main West Sixth taproom and brewery in Lexington.

“We’ll continue our strong and focused relationships with our food truck partners,” Brasher said. “For us, this is a decision about a way to further enhance the experience of our customers, and we’re really excited about it.” 

West Sixth Cantina plans on sourcing locally grown Kentucky ingredients where possible and highlighting their dishes with seasonal herbs and veggies grown on the Farm. 

West Sixth is in the process of hiring a kitchen crew with a plan to officially open with pop-up experiences at the West Sixth Farm in February. A full schedule of appearances will follow in the spring.

For more updates on West Sixth Cantina and all other West Sixth happenings, follow them on Instagram at @westsixth or online at https://www.westsixth.com//.

