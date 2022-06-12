West Sixth Farm on Shadrick Ferry Road celebrated its fourth anniversary over the weekend.

West Sixth Brewing, the Lexington based craft brewery, first purchased the 120 acres back in 2016 and according to West Sixth Marketing and Creative Director Kelly Hieronymus, it took two years of intricate planning and a lot of sweat equity to turn it into the beer and nature focused venue it is today. 

The hop yard is one of the many agricultural features at the West Sixth Farm. The hops yard covers one third of an acre and produces around 300 pounds of hops every year. (Ben Mackin|State Journal)

"In 2018 when we finally opened the taproom, felt like it drug out forever," Hieronymus said. "Almost every employee who worked at West Sixth at the time had a hand in building this place. From the deer fence that we set all around the first 30-acres to the hop poles in the ground to just moving rocks, painting beams and painting the walls. This place was built by the hands of the staff."

The farm as it stands now is a paradise for not only beer lovers, but nature and agriculture lovers too. The venue features four miles of multi-use hiking trails, a disc golf course, a cider apple orchard, a hop yard and a fully stocked pond for catch and release fishing. 

West Sixth Brewing Co-Founder Joe Kuosmon gives a tour of the West Sixth Farm during its fourth anniversary celebration. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

For Joe Kuosman, one of the brewery's founders, opening the farm in Franklin County was a way to show people that beer is a product of farming. 

"The original idea of this was to do something that nobody else had done," he told a group during a tour of the property.

"It was also to highlight that beer is an agrarian product. There are more small farmers per capita in Kentucky than there are anywhere else in the country. The easiest way to describe this is like a winery model but for beer. It is more experiential."

 

