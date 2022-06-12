West Sixth Farm on Shadrick Ferry Road celebrated its fourth anniversary over the weekend.
West Sixth Brewing, the Lexington based craft brewery, first purchased the 120 acres back in 2016 and according to West Sixth Marketing and Creative Director Kelly Hieronymus, it took two years of intricate planning and a lot of sweat equity to turn it into the beer and nature focused venue it is today.
"In 2018 when we finally opened the taproom, felt like it drug out forever," Hieronymus said. "Almost every employee who worked at West Sixth at the time had a hand in building this place. From the deer fence that we set all around the first 30-acres to the hop poles in the ground to just moving rocks, painting beams and painting the walls. This place was built by the hands of the staff."
The farm as it stands now is a paradise for not only beer lovers, but nature and agriculture lovers too. The venue features four miles of multi-use hiking trails, a disc golf course, a cider apple orchard, a hop yard and a fully stocked pond for catch and release fishing.
For Joe Kuosman, one of the brewery's founders, opening the farm in Franklin County was a way to show people that beer is a product of farming.
"The original idea of this was to do something that nobody else had done," he told a group during a tour of the property.
"It was also to highlight that beer is an agrarian product. There are more small farmers per capita in Kentucky than there are anywhere else in the country. The easiest way to describe this is like a winery model but for beer. It is more experiential."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.