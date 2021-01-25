Though the deadline for applying has passed, the City of Frankfort has continued to work with those businesses that submitted applications to help them get up to $10,000 in small business grants.
Several businesses became eligible and got their funding this month, according to Frankfort Grants Manager Rebecca Hall.
Recent grant awardees since The State Journal last published a list of recipients include China Wok, a yoga studio and downtown retailer Glitteratti Treasures.
The new recipients are as follows:
|Hairport Salon LLC
|Frankfort Discount Warehouse
|Brenda Harris State Farm Insurance
|TOP Beauty Supply
|Capital Realty and Investments
|Glitterati Treasures
|China Wok Restaurant, Inc.
|The Ninety 9 Club, Inc.
|Yoga 411 Studio, LLC
|True Fasting Inc., DBA Capital Brows
Qualifications for receiving the money, according to Hall, were:
• Must have a brick-and-mortar location within the city limits.
• Must have fewer than 50 employees.
• Must not be a national or multi-state chain or franchise unless 51% of ownership is by a resident of Franklin County.
• Must have experienced a documented decrease in revenue since March 12.
• Must be current on all required licensing, permits, taxes, fees and payments with the City of Frankfort and the Frankfort Sewer Department.
• If applicable, must be appropriately licensed by the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.