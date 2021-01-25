Tony Bryant.AH

Trifect BBQ owner Tony Bryant accepted a $5,000 check from Frankfort Grants Manager Rebecca Hall last year. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Though the deadline for applying has passed, the City of Frankfort has continued to work with those businesses that submitted applications to help them get up to $10,000 in small business grants.

Several businesses became eligible and got their funding this month, according to Frankfort Grants Manager Rebecca Hall.

Recent grant awardees since The State Journal last published a list of recipients include China Wok, a yoga studio and downtown retailer Glitteratti Treasures.

The new recipients are as follows: 

Hairport Salon LLC
Frankfort Discount Warehouse
Brenda Harris State Farm Insurance
TOP Beauty Supply
Capital Realty and Investments
Glitterati Treasures 
China Wok Restaurant, Inc. 
The Ninety 9 Club, Inc. 
Yoga 411 Studio, LLC
True Fasting Inc., DBA Capital Brows

Qualifications for receiving the money, according to Hall, were: 

 Must have a brick-and-mortar location within the city limits.

• Must have fewer than 50 employees.

• Must not be a national or multi-state chain or franchise unless 51% of ownership is by a resident of Franklin County.

 Must have experienced a documented decrease in revenue since March 12.

• Must be current on all required licensing, permits, taxes, fees and payments with the City of Frankfort and the Frankfort Sewer Department.

• If applicable, must be appropriately licensed by the state.

 

