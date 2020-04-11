LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY (April 7, 2020) – During these unprecedented times, Whitaker Bank is standing strong to help support and assist our customers and communities. We maintain the highest levels of financial stability, and we are putting that to work to serve the needs of both individuals and businesses during this crisis.
Whitaker Bank has been working with State and Federal Officials to deliver support to our small businesses in the Commonwealth. Businesses that are struggling are encouraged to apply for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Whitaker Bank will provide this special SBA loan program to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Whitaker Bank is not only supporting our small businesses, we are helping to ensure our fellow Kentuckians remain employed. To learn more, business owners may call 800-650-6717 to speak with a Whitaker Bank SBA Registered Lender.
Whitaker Bank continues to offer drive-thru banking and other services by appointment. We encourage customers to take advantage of our 24 hour, safe and convenient, electronic banking products. You can deposit a check with Mobile Deposit, view statements with eStatements, or get account information by text. With Whitaker Electronic Banking (WeB) and/or Mobile Banking, you can view your accounts and balances, transfer money, make loan payments, or even pay your bills. For more information, visit us online at whitakerbank.com or call us at 800-650-6717.
About Whitaker Bank
Whitaker Bank is a subsidiary of Whitaker Bank Corporation of Kentucky, a family-owned, Kentucky-based holding company with combined total assets of $1.6 billion. With 44 banking branches throughout central and eastern Kentucky, Whitaker Bank Corporation offers advanced banking services while maintaining the personal service expected of a community bank. Whitaker Bank is a Member FDIC institution.
