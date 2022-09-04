On Friday morning, White Castle was bustling with staff and patrons for the first time since February, when it was closed down for a massive redesign of the building, both inside and out.
The Versailles Road location, which has been in business since 1985, celebrated the fresh start by presenting the local Habitat For Humanity chapter with proceeds collected from the latest "round-up" fundraiser.
In this fundraiser, White Castle customers were given the option to round their total up to the nearest dollar and donate that money to a worthy charity such as Habitat For Humanity.
Gail Gurney, a district supervisor for White Castle Systems, was on hand to present a check for almost $18,000 to the charity's Lexington chapter. Over the last year Gurney said the 15 White Castles she oversees have raised around $70,000 for the cause. She also added that White Castle's dedication to Habitat goes beyond monetary donations.
"We have been on construction sites giving volunteer hours, we have volunteered at the ReStore," she said. "We have also coordinated to help feed volunteers that are right now in Bowling Green to help rebuild after the tornados back in February."
The efforts made by White Castle restaurants and staff have not gone unappreciated by Habitat.
"White Castle is an incredible supporter of Habitat for Humanity and our programs," said Mary Shearer, executive director for the charity's Kentucky branch. "We are incredibly supportive of White Castle and what they do because they are incredibly supportive of Habitat."
During the restaurant's extended hiatus, staff was able to continue working at other locations between Louisville and Lexington.
Gurney said that of the 30 people working at the Frankfort location when it shut down seven months ago, 23 of them have returned.
She credits the location's general manager, Elizabeth Paige, for the employee retention.
"It is difficult for some people to travel, so Elizabeth worked hard to organize carpools to and from the other White Castles," Gurney said.
City Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Anna Marie Rosen came out to help celebrate.
Waldridge made note of the establishments employee retention during the hiatus.
"That tells me that the company is worthwhile for the employees to want to stay," she said. "There are too many other jobs that are available, so that means White Castle is giving them something they need for their family, something for their future and a career possibility of growth. For me that is what White Castle is giving them. So that makes me feel good that there is an employer that is staying in Frankfort, that is giving employees a home where they want to come back and work."
"We are promoting a business that is staying with us and that is providing a product that people really enjoy," Rosen added.
