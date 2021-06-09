As part of an initiative to boost the community's economy during the coronavirus pandemic, in March the city gave away 4,000 $25 Shop Local Frankfort gift cards to folks who applied.
The cards, which were given on a first-come, first-served basis, can be used for payment at 26 businesses in the city and county.
Of the 4,000 Shop Local Frankfort gift cards that were handed out, roughly half (1,913) have been redeemed, according to Blair Hecker, community engagement project manager for the city.
The deadline to use the cards is approaching.
“The city giveaway cards are valid until June 30,” Hecker reminded cardholders.
The giveaway, which cost the city $105,000, as Yiftee charges a 5% fee on each gift card, was the idea of Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who heard of a similar program while attending an International Town & Gown Association event at Penn State.
“It’s basically killing two birds with one stone,” Waldridge told the city commission. “It’s helping our residents and our local businesses ... . This gift card program is really saying, ‘Every dollar is going back into the community, into local businesses.'”
Hecker said that gift cards have been redeemed at all participating businesses except Besthetic Skin Lounge, Capitol Brows, Happy Trails and Liberty Hall Historic Site.
Folks also have the option of purchasing gift cards in any amount through the program through the Yiftee app at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/shop-local-frankfort.
Those cards are valid for one year from the purchase date.
There is no cost for businesses to participate in the gift card program. However, to qualify the business must be within the Frankfort city limits, hold a state and local business license, employ no more than 50 people and either not be a multi-state chain or be majority-owned by residents of Franklin County.
“Once the June 30 deadline passes, the Shop Local Program still continues for anyone to purchase a gift card at any time and use at all the same participating businesses,” Hecker added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.