There are 42 distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, but only two are located in Franklin County and they aren’t the two you are probably thinking of.

Ninety-five percent of the world’s bourbon is produced in Kentucky and currently there are nearly 11 million barrels of the spirit aging in the state, which equates to roughly two-plus barrels for every living Kentuckian.

Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery
Download PDF Kentucky Bourbon Trail map

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription