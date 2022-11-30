Approximately a year ago, the Louisville Zoo sold a miniature train engine, which it formerly used to transport visitors throughout the park, to Buffalo Trace Distillery for $470,000.

The mini train engine, which is furnished with hardwood benches, and designed to look like a steam engine with a tour guide located at the rear, can carry up to 21 people per car and was one of two that the zoo placed up for auction.

Last year the Louisville Zoo sold its blue and yellow engines that were first used in 2013 to transport visitors throughout the park, carrying up to 21 people per car. (Photo courtesy of Roberto Roldan)

