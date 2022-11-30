Last year the Louisville Zoo sold its blue and yellow engines that were first used in 2013 to transport visitors throughout the park, carrying up to 21 people per car. (Photo courtesy of Roberto Roldan)
Approximately a year ago, the Louisville Zoo sold a miniature train engine, which it formerly used to transport visitors throughout the park, to Buffalo Trace Distillery for $470,000.
The mini train engine, which is furnished with hardwood benches, and designed to look like a steam engine with a tour guide located at the rear, can carry up to 21 people per car and was one of two that the zoo placed up for auction.
When a roof collapsed in the Louisville Mega Cavern below an undeveloped part of the zoo near the miniature train engine tracks in 2019, officials opted to deactivate the train out of an abundance of caution.
“Part of one train tunnel is near the area that collapsed and engineers recommended the train not be operated,” the Louisville Zoo said in a press release, adding that rerouting the train track would have cost roughly $1 million, which was not financially feasible at the time.
Rather than allowing the mini train engines to depreciate, the zoo decided to auction them. One engine was purchased by the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas and the other by the local distillery.
“Buffalo Trace Distillery has a long-standing historical connection to the railroad, and it was of critical importance to prosperity of the distillery back in the day,” Kristie Wooldridge, public relations associate manager at Buffalo Trace, said at the time.
When The State Journal asked recently about plans for the mini train engine, Wooldridge stated that the distillery “does not have any details to share yet but will be sure to share them when it does.”
Last year — despite a global pandemic — Buffalo Trace welcomed more than 340,000 visitors. Since 2010 the number of guests to visit the National Historic Landmark distillery has increased 556%.
