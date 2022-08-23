Though the calendar has yet to change to September, one business is already thinking ahead.

Spirit Halloween, which sells costumes, decorations, props and animatronics, is moving into the empty storefront where Pier 1 Imports was formerly located at 7800 John Davis Drive.

