A Frankfort Kroger shopper questioned whether the chain grocer actually recycles plastic shopping bags or if they end up in a landfill.

The grocery store not only accepts plastic shopping bags for recycling, it also permits plastic packaging — including recyclable bubble wrap, plastic overwrap from paper towels, cereal box liners, bread bags, dry cleaning bags, produce bags, newspaper sleeves, plastic shipping envelopes and clean sandwich bags.

Those items can be collected and dropped off in the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste bins located at the front of Kroger stores.

“Once you drop off plastic bags and packaging in our bins, our stores collect this single-use plastic packaging and combine it with other plastic packaging used in-store,” states the Kroger website. “Everything is then sent to be made into composite decking.”

According to the grocery chain, more than 180 million pounds of plastic has been recycled through the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program over the past three years.

Kroger has also partnered with TerraCycle to give shoppers an opportunity to recycle plastic store packaging from the Kroger, Simple Truth, Private Selection brands via mail-in recycling.

Through the free program, shoppers can sign up at https://www.kroger.com/b/terracycle and earn points to be redeemed as donations to charitable organizations.

Recyclable store brand packaging includes chip bags, shredded cheese bags, frozen food bags, pouches, deli meat and cheese bags, grain and meat bags and plastic pet food bags.

Participants can then place the recyclables into a box, sign in to their TerraCycle account to print off a shipping label and mail the box in.

The collected flexible plastic packaging is then cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

Kroger continues to encourage shoppers to bring reusable shopping bags. The company has also committed to eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags at all of its locations by 2025.

