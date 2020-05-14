Apartments at Duckers Lake

The Apartments at Duckers Lake were purchased by Amel GLV Properties LLC in late April for $1.865 million, according to the Franklin County Property Valuation Adminstrator's website. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

An 18-hole semi-private club near Interstate 64 in southeastern Franklin County, Duckers Lake Golf Resort last closed its doors in December 2017 after an agreement ended between Man O’ War Golf, which operated the course, and Whitaker Bank, which acquired the mortgaged course in early 2015.

The property includes a 3,729-square-foot clubhouse, 2,520 square feet of outdoor dining space, maintenance buildings, a driving range and the 6,375-yard golf course and has sat dormant ever since.

The course was built by the late William "Bill" Pulliam III, a Frankfort real estate builder and developer, in 1995. Pulliam, who also developed Longview Estates and The Homestead, built The Village at Duckers Lake, Buena Vista Estates, The Condos at Duckers and Stay & Play Golf Villas at both Duckers Lake and Longview golf resorts.

After Pulliam passed away in 2011, his family operated the golf course through his estate and were “crippled with debt,” his son, Rick Pulliam, a Frankfort Realtor, told The State Journal previously.

“There was no way my family was going to sign up on that much debt for an asset that wasn’t worth near that total,” he said in 2018.

The bank acquired Duckers Lake Golf Resort after 3½ years of negotiations with the Pulliam family and leased it to Man O’ War Golf to operate. When the lease ran out at the end of 2017, Whitaker Bank chose not to run it as a golf course.

The golf course is still for sale, according to Mark Walls, Central Region president at Whitaker Bank.

However, the Apartments of Duckers, known formerly as "Stay & Play" and located at 66 Buena Vista Drive adjacent to the former golf clubhouse and restaurant, took on new ownership late last month. On April 24, Amel GVL Properties LLC out of Georgetown purchased the apartment complex for $1.865 million, according to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator website.

The Amel Properties LLC Facebook page lists studio and two-bedroom apartments as available.

 

