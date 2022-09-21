It’s been 4½ long years since the last flame-grilled Whopper was sold in Franklin County and Burger King fans need only wait until next month to once again savor the chain’s signature hamburger.

The fast food restaurant plans to open its new Frankfort location at 161 Arrowhead Court off Versailles Road at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5.

092122 Burger King

Burger King is expected to open its Arrowhead Court location off Versailles Road on Oct. 5. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

