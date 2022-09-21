It’s been 4½ long years since the last flame-grilled Whopper was sold in Franklin County and Burger King fans need only wait until next month to once again savor the chain’s signature hamburger.
The fast food restaurant plans to open its new Frankfort location at 161 Arrowhead Court off Versailles Road at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Burger King had been a local mainstay — at 9 Hudson Hollow Road sandwiched between Big O Tires and Arby’s — for years before it seemingly up and vanished on the night of April 24, 2018.
According to a State Journal report at the time, customers craving cardboard crowns and BK Chicken Fries were met with a dark, empty restaurant and signs in the windows reading, “This property is closed. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Included on the signs was a phone number for BMT of Kentucky, the property owner. A newspaper reporter contacted BMT of Kentucky’s Versailles office and spoke with an official, who declined to identify herself, and was told it’s company policy not to comment on closings.
Per The State Journal account, an Arby’s employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said that after BK closed for the night workers “came in and removed all indications the franchise made famous by its flame-broiled meats had ever occupied the building except for the traditional Burger King colors.”
Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator’s records indicate that BMT Investments LLC, of Georgetown, sold the property to HMW LLC, of Eminence, for $285,000 in January 2020.
The building stood empty for a little over a year before it’s current tenant, Alfonso’s Taco Shop, a Mexican restaurant, opened in the Hudson Hollow location in March 2021.
Since the old Frankfort Burger King closed, fans hungry for a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissan’Wich have had to travel to neighboring communities — such as Lawrenceburg, Georgetown or Versailles — to get their fix.
In the time remaining before the newly-constructed restaurant officially opens, Burger King is looking to employ team members and management. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at the store or online at www.applyatbkjobs.com
