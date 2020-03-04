Big Lots
Buy Now

Big Lots will open at its new location, 1300 U.S. 127 South, on March 26, according to temporary store manager Austin Herron. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The discount retailer, currently located in Century Plaza, will move into its new building next to Harbor Freight and across from Chick-Fil-A at 1300 U.S. 127 South on Thursday, March 26.

Austin Herron, temporary manager at the store, told The State Journal that the grand opening will start at 9 a.m.

“We will close this store (Century Plaza) on the 25th and open the next day at the new location,” he added.

Big Lots operates more than 1,400 stores in 47 states — including 40 in Kentucky — and carries products from food, electronics and furniture to home décor and seasonal items.

The new store will be the second of a trio of retailers to move into buildings constructed where the former Kmart stood. Harbor Freight, which sells tools and equipment, opened in mid-January and Aldi, a grocery store, has plans for its grand opening in April although the company has yet to release an exact date. 

All three stores signed 10-year lease agreements and were built to suit at the location by Agree Realty Corp. — the same Michigan-based real estate company that constructed the Frankfort Chick-Fil-A.

The local Big Lots is currently accepting online applications for part-time store associate/stocker.

The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription