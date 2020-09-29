The fate of a Lexington company’s plans to construct multi-family housing on a prime piece of Versailles Road property will be determined at a public hearing hosted by the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Owner Kip Co. LLC is seeking a zoning change from Limited Commercial District and General Commercial District to Retail Commercial District and High Density Multifamily District at 452 Versailles Road next to Independence Bank on the former site of the Frankfort Country Club.
The Franklin County Zoning Ordinance states that a High Density Multifamily District contains 24 dwelling units per acre with sewers, curbs and gutters.
In order to build Brighton Park Heights, a 40-unit townhouse development, on the 3.62-acre lot, the three existing structures, including the main brick building constructed in 1949, would be razed.
According to the zone map amendment application, two proposed retail buildings for lease will be built — one with 1,900-2,000 square feet of space and another with 2,600-3,300 square feet.
The property will also include a 68-space parking lot and 40 1,770-square-foot townhomes. Brighton Park Heights residential lots are 22 feet wide and each unit would be two stories and contain a garage.
The public hearing was originally scheduled for the Sept. 10 planning commission meeting, but Eric Cockley, director of Planning and Community Development for the city, told The State Journal that the item was pulled from the agenda “while we are waiting for some additional information about the project.”
The meeting will be held via teleconference and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Can’t hardly get up and down that stretch of road now with all the TRAFFIC ! P&Z going to ZONE again with NO PLANNING? It don’t take a rocket scientist to see a profiteering deal going down for a wealthy developer with little regard to the rest of the community that absolutely needs to use that road .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.