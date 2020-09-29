Brighton Park Heights lot

The fate of a Lexington company’s plans to construct multi-family housing on a prime piece of Versailles Road property will be determined at a public hearing hosted by the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Owner Kip Co. LLC is seeking a zoning change from Limited Commercial District and General Commercial District to Retail Commercial District and High Density Multifamily District at 452 Versailles Road next to Independence Bank on the former site of the Frankfort Country Club.

The Franklin County Zoning Ordinance states that a High Density Multifamily District contains 24 dwelling units per acre with sewers, curbs and gutters.

In order to build Brighton Park Heights, a 40-unit townhouse development, on the 3.62-acre lot, the three existing structures, including the main brick building constructed in 1949, would be razed.

Brighton Park Heights

According to the zone map amendment application, two proposed retail buildings for lease will be built — one with 1,900-2,000 square feet of space and another with 2,600-3,300 square feet.

The property will also include a 68-space parking lot and 40 1,770-square-foot townhomes. Brighton Park Heights residential lots are 22 feet wide and each unit would be two stories and contain a garage.

The public hearing was originally scheduled for the Sept. 10 planning commission meeting, but Eric Cockley, director of Planning and Community Development for the city, told The State Journal that the item was pulled from the agenda “while we are waiting for some additional information about the project.”

The meeting will be held via teleconference and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription