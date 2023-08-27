Benjamin Purvis, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on one count of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony.

Purvis pleaded guilty to the charge in the wake of the death of 4-year-old Bentley Baeza after Purvis took the child out in an ATV while under the influence. He lost control of the vehicle, and the child was killed in the ensuing rollover accident, suffering multiple intracranial, cervical and internal injuries.

Purvis & Beineke at sentencing

Benjamin Purvis, left, awaits final sentencing with his public defender, Clay Beineke last Thursday. Purvis was sentenced to ten years in prison resulting from the death of 4 year-old Bentley Baeza in the roll-over accident of an ATV he was driving last fall. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Lowell Newsome

Wearing a t-shirt with the victim's picture on it, Lowell Newsome, Bentley Baeza's grandfather, is seen addressing Benjamin Purvis while giving his victim's impact statement Thursday in Franklin County Circuit Court.(Anna Latek | State Journal)

