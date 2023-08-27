Benjamin Purvis, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on one count of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony.
Purvis pleaded guilty to the charge in the wake of the death of 4-year-old Bentley Baeza after Purvis took the child out in an ATV while under the influence. He lost control of the vehicle, and the child was killed in the ensuing rollover accident, suffering multiple intracranial, cervical and internal injuries.
Purvis will also be serving a concurrent sentence of 30 days for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor, and will have to pay a $50 fine for failing to stop at a stop sign while on a roadway in the ATV.
Thursday’s sentencing hearing would normally have been a part of the regular circuit court motion hour docket on Friday, but due to the profound impact of the case, it was scheduled outside of that time.
Also, earlier this summer, State Forensic Pathologist Dr. Meredith Frame testified in a separate evidentiary hearing as to the injuries the victim received in the crash alongside large photos of the victim taken by law enforcement at Frankfort Regional Medical Center that detailed the extensive and ultimately fatal injuries suffered by the child.
Prior to the hearing, both Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland and Purvis’ public defender, Clay Beineke, were called into Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd’s chambers.
Beineke returned after about 10 minutes and spoke with a handful of the members of Purvis’ family, with Cleveland following about eight minutes later. The victim’s family and supporters, some 20 strong, were seated on the opposite side of the courtroom, with some wearing T-shirts emblazoned with a photo of Bentley surrounded by clouds.
“This is a very difficult case,” Shepherd said at the start of the hearing. “This is a case that resulted in an unspeakable tragedy that has altered the lives of every person concerned here. I also know that there are a lot of emotions in this courtroom today, as there should be with the subject matter we are talking about. But we want to give everyone the chance to be heard on this. But I want to make sure that we all treat each other with dignity and respect as we sort through a very difficult situation.”
While detailing his argument that his client should be considered for parole, Beineke explained that “over the course of the last several months, I have gotten to know him [Purvis] and in all of my discussions with him, it struck me that he is having to live with the knowledge and understanding that his actions caused the death of Bentley.
“He has expressed to me, with words and without, the depth of his grief, and dealing with the mental prison he is in is something that I don’t think is always fully appreciated in a situation like this. Isolating Ben away from his support structure is not to his benefit — it will not benefit him, it’s not to the benefit of society — and would serve a purely punitive function.”
Beineke then read from a statement that Purvis had written to the court, in which Purvis claimed that he would trade places with the victim if he could.
Purvis’ aunt (who referred to Purvis as “a broken young man” in the wake of the crash), grandmother and father all offered statements in his support, explaining that while this incident was an accident and the result of poor judgment, he should not be sentenced to a decade of incarceration.
These included substantial skull fractures, severe intracranial bleeding (bleeding inside the skull that places pressure on the brain), and fractures to the child’s cervical vertebrae that caused irreparable damage to the spinal cord. There were also substantial abrasions (scrapes), lacerations (cuts) and contusions (bruising) to the victim’s body consistent with a motor vehicle accident.
When presenting the Commonwealth’s case for the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, Cleveland detailed these injuries to the court, causing members of the victim’s family to cry out in anguish.
“The wrongful conduct of the defendant affects not only the defendant, but also seriously affects his family,” Cleveland said. “Obviously, this has affected the victim and the victim’s family.
“I’m standing here with a great deal of feeling for the defendant’s family, and a lot of sympathy for them,” he continued. “But I can’t lose sight of the fact of what has been done, what has occurred — the loss of Bentley. This was all because he [Purvis] wanted to drive this ATV, for which he had no experience, no knowledge. It was the actions of the defendant, and disregard for the substantial risk of death that demonstrated indifference to life. So, it is not an accident. Granting probation would unduly appreciate the seriousness of the offense.”
Members of the Bentley’s family were then allowed to speak, with statements from the child’s maternal grandmother and grandfather, Christina and Lowell Newsome, driving home the trauma and pain they are dealing with.
“The choice you made … to put him on that four-wheeler and then drive him to his death? I hope his screams of fear haunt you until the day you die,” Christina Newsome said, looking at Purvis across the courtroom, his head lowered. “Bentley was looking forward to turning five. But because of this, we had to celebrate his birthday at his grave. So forgive me if I don’t have any sympathy for you.
“So no, I don’t think you deserve probation. I think 10 years isn’t even enough.”
The child’s grandfather gave the final impact statement before sentencing was handed down, passionately speaking of his family’s close connection with and love for Purvis, but also detailing the impact of loss on his family.
“We tried so hard with that little boy. We centered everything around this little child, and all of our grandchildren,” he said, voice choked with emotion. “We love him. We sheltered him. We protected him. We did everything we could to keep this little child out of harm’s way.
“Ben, I love you. We took you in, how could we not love you?” he asked Purvis. “We broke bread with you everyday together as a family. I witnessed the good you have in your soul, and what you possess. But you and your family, you have to remember what we’re processing here.”
As he finished his statement, he said, “Bentley was my best friend. You can’t imagine the pain. But we have to see things for what they are. We live and die by the choices we make. Bentley didn’t want to die. Bentley wanted to live.”
In the final statement before he handed down the sentence, Shepherd explained to the supporters present, “I hope that each and every one of you can work through these horrible emotional scars that have been inflicted by the case that has brought us here today.
“The plea recommendation from the Commonwealth is 10 years, and I will say that in light of the facts we’ve gathered in this case, I think that’s an appropriate sentence.”
Shepherd continued, “I know that there has been a concern raised here that there has been a lot of discussion about this case on social media. And quite frankly, I think that is never helpful as it acts to inflame people. But I didn’t hear anything in this court today in which the victim’s family or the Commonwealth sought to demonize Mr. Purvis. I think everyone recognizes, including Mr. Purvis, that he made very bad decisions on that night that imposed a horrific cost on the people who loved this little boy, and he was one of them. But that doesn’t change what happened — a loss that will never really be rectified.
“In light of all those things, I think the recommendation from the Commonwealth here is appropriate, and to grant probation in light of the tragedy of the fatality that ensued from these bad decisions would duly depreciate the seriousness of the events to grant it under these circumstances,” the judge added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.