An 18-year-old local man is behind bars after Frankfort police investigating an assault report discovered two juveniles passed out inside his residence.
Officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center at midnight Sunday in reference to an assault report. The female victim reportedly told police that she was attacked by her boyfriend, Leeland Fern, when she went to his Moss Lane apartment to recover her property.
According to Fern’s arrest citation, the female victim said that he got on top of her, spit on her, punched her in the face and placed his hands on her neck. The officer noted that the victim had injuries to her head, neck and legs.
When police arrived at Fern’s residence they noticed several juveniles inside. One of them, a 17-year-old male, was reportedly passed out on a couch and not responding to his friends’ attempts to wake him. The officer also tried to wake the juvenile before eventually requesting an ambulance.
Police also found a 15-year-old female passed out in her own vomit on the bathroom floor. It took several attempts to wake her as she was allegedly under the influence.
“Laying in plain view were empty bottles of cough syrup and pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. “We also found other drug paraphernalia consistent with the smoking of marijuana.”
Fern was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance under 16 years old), a Class B felony; first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance under 18 years old), a Class C felony; and fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail and is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.