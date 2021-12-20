A woman from Eminence was recently arrested after a store employee allegedly caught her shoplifting, which led police to find what they believed to be heroin and another substance in her purse. 

Amanda Danner, 39, was arrested Sunday by Frankfort Police officers. 

According to the citation, an officer was dispatched to a shoplifting incident at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South, where Danner was observed exiting the store with an employee chasing after her. 

The employee told police Danner was seen stealing items. The officer also reported watching the anti-theft device activate as Danner re-entered the Dollar General.

Danner was wearing a green shirt with a tag attached to it. She told the officer she had tried it on and forgot she was still wearing it, the report stated. 

Police said Danner gave permission for a search to be executed, and the officer allegedly found a plastic baggie with a brown, rock substance and another baggie with a white, powder substance.

Danner allegedly told police the baggies were not hers, and that instead a man named “E” put it in her purse. She stated she did not know him or his last name, according to the arrest report. 

She was placed under arrest and charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and first-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, a Class D felony. 

Danner was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail before her release on Monday. 

