A Frankfort man is behind bars after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Police arrested 59-year-old Rhett Simmons Wednesday night after he reportedly sold an “8 ball” of methamphetamine to an informant working with the Frankfort Narcotics Unit.

Officers obtained a search warrant for his Holmes Street residence where they allegedly found drug paraphernalia, scales and baggies containing drug residue which are consistent with drug trafficking. Also confiscated was a sum of money on Simmons’ person.

He is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Simmons was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

