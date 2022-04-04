A 61-year-old local man was arrested by Frankfort police Friday morning after he allegedly exposed himself to a female teenager.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Wildwood Place at 8:47 a.m.

Darryl Stratton

According to his arrest citation, Darryl Stratton, of Frankfort, reportedly held up a sign to a 14-year-old girl that said “love you” then pulled his pants down and played with his genitals.

When officers made contact with Stratton, his wife consented to a search of the residence. Police allegedly found the sign in a shared office.

After being read his Miranda rights, Stratton told officers that he held up the sign as a joke but said he wasn’t naked. He stated that he knew the girl was young because she rides the bus.

Stratton is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $1,000 full-cash bond.

