Frankfort police charged a 64-year-old local man with rape Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Ewing Court in reference to a disturbance at 8:14 p.m. When they arrived several people who were standing outside told them that a female had been raped.

Richard Parrent

According to the arrest citation, the victim told police that she went to smoke a cigarette in an apartment rented by Richard Parrent when he got “handsy” with her. She said he put his hand over her mouth and told her to keep her mouth shut before taking off her pants and reportedly raping her.

Officers located Parrent in the apartment where the alleged incident occurred and he initially refused to come out.

Parrent, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree rape, a Class B felony.

In a separate case, Parrent was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in January on charges of theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

In his latest case, Parrent is scheduled for arraignment on Friday.

