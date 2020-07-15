An 8-year-old child was reportedly taken at gunpoint by his father late Tuesday night, but was surrendered unharmed to police.
Frankfort Police officers were called to Douglas Avenue at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, after the child’s mother called police.
According to dispatch records, the caller said the child’s father pulled a gun on her, took her son and left in a minivan. The father reportedly told the mother that he was taking the child to Canada, according to records.
Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said the child was later surrendered to police by another party who was involved in the incident, but was not the father.
“The mother and child were reunited at the police department last night,” Aubrey said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges or warrants have been filed, Aubrey said, and the officers’ report did not indicate they spoke with the father Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The victim, though, confirmed the man was armed, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.