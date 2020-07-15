blotter 2.jpg

An 8-year-old child was reportedly taken at gunpoint by his father late Tuesday night, but was surrendered unharmed to police.

Frankfort Police officers were called to Douglas Avenue at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, after the child’s mother called police.

According to dispatch records, the caller said the child’s father pulled a gun on her, took her son and left in a minivan. The father reportedly told the mother that he was taking the child to Canada, according to records.

Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said the child was later surrendered to police by another party who was involved in the incident, but was not the father.

“The mother and child were reunited at the police department last night,” Aubrey said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges or warrants have been filed, Aubrey said, and the officers’ report did not indicate they spoke with the father Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. 

The victim, though, confirmed the man was armed, she said.

